Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Arrest leads to charges laid against Langara College flasher

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act

Vancouver Police have arrested a man in connection to a series of indecent exposures at Langara College.

Christopher Ram, 35, has been charged with one count of an indecent act in relation to a March 27 incident. At the time of his arrest, Ram was wanted B.C.-wide for two unrelated indecent acts.

In a news release, police say Ram was arrested after being spotted near Main Street and Terminal Avenue in Vancouver on Sunday (May 1) without incident.

Last week, the VPD released images of a man who allegedly committed a number of indecent acts in and around Langara College.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 604-717-0604.

READ MORE: ‘Unsettling’: Vancouver Police investigate indecent exposures at Langara College

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Drivers urged to slow down as summer travel increases speed-related injuries, deaths
Next story
Fatal shooting of B.C. corrections officer a case of mistaken identity police say

Just Posted

Comox Valley residents will see hundreds of Canadian Armed Forces personnel and dozens of water vessels training on local beaches from May 6 to 13, as part of Exercise Cougar Gauntlet. Photo supplied.
Army Reserves to conduct beach assault and raid exercise around CFB Comox

SD 71 Director of Instruction Jay Dixon with Primary 2nd place winners: Oscar Silverstein, Wilder Petch, Everett Dickens and Glen Nasadyk and Grade 3 teacher Kathryn Ney from Cumberland Community. Photo, SD71
Comox Valley students solve big problems with Minecraft event

There were nearly 400 earthquakes recorded in Canada in the month of April 2022. (MAP COURTESY EARTHQUAKES CANADA)
400 and counting: Vancouver Island epicentre of a busy earthquake month in Canada

The proposed boundaries for the new electoral areas add part of Courtenay to the North Island-Powell River riding. Photo courtesy Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for British Columbia
North Island-Powell River riding to include part of Courtenay in proposed boundary shift