B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture says it is ending the COVID-19 quarantine program for seasonal agricultural temporary foreign workers but will keep a different program for another year to support self-isolation to curb the spread of the virus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday July 5, 2019. The British Columbia Ministry of Agriculture says it is ending the COVID-19 quarantine program for seasonal agricultural temporary foreign workers but will keep a different program for another year to support self-isolation to curb the spread of the virus.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. ends quarantine program for temporary foreign workers, self-isolation continues

The British Columbia Agriculture Ministry says it is ending the COVID-19 quarantine program for temporary foreign workers but will keep a different program for another year to support self-isolation to curb the spread of the virus.

The ministry says the program for seasonal agriculture workers ends Thursday because of the easing of federal travel restrictions and high vaccination rates for incoming workers that allows them to go directly to their farms.

A statement says the employer must ensure federal quarantine requirements are met for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated workers.

The Health Ministry reported six deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,996.

The province saw a slight climb in the number of hospitalizations with 276 people in hospital and 43 in intensive care.

On Tuesday, there were 273 people in hospital and 46 in intensive care.

Federal-provincial support for the self-isolation of temporary foreign workers will still be available until next March through a program that pays a maximum of $3,000 per employee, based on all the costs linked to a 14-day isolation period.

The ministry says its $47-million quarantine program protected B.C.’s food security during the pandemic by ensuring farms had access to the labour they needed and local food continued to be grown and harvested.

More than 15,000 temporary foreign workers went through the program and the ministry says 233 were diagnosed with COVID-19 while in quarantine.

“This shows the important role the program played in preventing workers with symptoms from travelling to farms and communities or causing larger outbreaks, as well as preventing associated economic losses and interruptions to the B.C. food supply,” the statement says.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C.’s minimum working age going from 12 to 16 on Friday

RELATED: Concerns raised about COVID-19 quarantine rules for migrant workers

AgricultureCoronavirus

Previous story
‘I’m here to listen’: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Williams Lake First Nation
Next story
B.C. Chinese community raises over $50,000 for museum destroyed in Lytton fire

Just Posted

Gloria Herauf (keyboards) and members of the Beach Street Players would get together regularly on Herauf’s driveway in 2020 for appropriately physically distanced sing-alongs, to quench their thirst for performing during the COVID-19 restrictions. The group returns to the stage for a new Have A Heart production. Photo by Terry Farrell
Have A Heart Musical Theatre returns to Comox

A suspect in three road rage incidents made an application to testify by video in Courtenay Provincial Court. Record file pic
Accused in Comox Valley road rage case denied application to testify by video

Canadian Armed Forces parachute training will be taking place in Comox from April 2-May 19. Photo by Gerry Fairbrother
Canadian Forces to conduct search and rescue parachute training beginning April 2

Big Little Lions are finally back together playing to live audiences. Paul Otten (eft) and Helen Austin’s first tour since the pandemic includes seven shows in BC in 11 days, including a stop at the Old Church Theatre in Courtenay, April 9. Photo contributed
Big Little Lions playing at Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre