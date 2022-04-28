Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

Surrey, home of Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, is transitioning to a city police force. (Surrey NowLeader)

B.C. MLAs recommend moving to new provincial police force

Committee wants mental health supports as part of 9-1-1

B.C.’s patchwork of RCMP and municipal police forces should “transition to a new B.C. provincial police service,” amalgamating police services on a regional basis, an all-party committee of MLAs recommends.

After hundreds of submissions, the committee recommended a significant increase in mental health services, integrated into the province’s 9-1-1 emergency response system.

“Police have become the default first responders to mental health and other complex social issues due to a lack of alternatives and supports,” Peace River North MLA Dan Davies, deputy chair, said as the report was tabled in the B.C. legislature April 28. “Significant investments into a continuum of response, as well as increased co-ordination and integration across sectors, are needed.”

The committee also recommends a single civilian oversight system for police.

more to come…

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Break and enters down, assaults up in Courtenay: RCMP
Next story
Vaccine policy to remain in place for B.C. Wildfire Service

Just Posted

The View Royal Surgical Centre will be acquired by Island Health. (Google Maps)
Island Health acquires private surgical centres in View Royal, Nanaimo

Courtenay council
Courtenay council approves remuneration increases

Brandi Kothlow hams it up with Ax at the Rotary Trail in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Outreach volunteers connect with people on Courtenay streets

A Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association volunteer gets set to take a load to the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre during the association's annual spring roadside cleanup, April 22. Photo by Gail Eggiman
Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association members clean up well