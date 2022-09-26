(Stock photo)

(Stock photo)

B.C. nurse suspended for performing undisclosed ‘religious ritual’ on client

A panel found it happened without consent and ‘without consideration of’ client’s Indigenous heritage

A Surrey nurse has been suspended by the British Columbia College of Nurses and Midwives for performing an undisclosed “religious ritual” on a client in public without consent and “without consideration of” the client’s Indigenous heritage.

An Inquiry Committee released the decision on Sept. 23 related to “issues that occurred” in June 2021, according to the BCCN&M website.

Christopher Villaflor’s nursing registration has been suspended for four months. Villaflor is also prohibited from being the sole nurse on duty for one year, and must undergo a “period of mentorship” in the workplace for one year as well as “remedial education in ethics, trauma informed care, and cultural safety & humility.”

Meantime, on Sep 8 a panel suspended Jennifer Wilson of Surrey, related to “practice issues that occurred from January 2020 and July 2021.”

This, the BCCN&M revealed, related to Wilson “accessing her own medical records and the confidential patient records of two family members and 97 other patients, when she was not entitled to view those records.”

Her nursing registration was suspended for 60 days, she received a public reprimand and was ordered to undergo “remedial education on ethics, boundaries and consent.”

On Sept. 7, a panel of the Inquiry Committee suspended White Rock nurse Jill Kenwood’s nursing registration for 60 days for accessing the confidential patient records of two family members, and over 150 other patients, that she wasn’t entitled to view. She must also undergo remedial education on boundaries for the matter, which occurred from May 2020 to April 2021.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

IndigenousnurseSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Comox Valley Schools to mark Truth and Reconciliation Week
Next story
Metro Vancouver gas prices hit record high $2.339 per litre

Just Posted

Canadian actor Will Arnett is narrating Island of the Sea Wolves, a docuseries that explores natural life on Vancouver Island, set for release on Netflix in October. Screenshot/Island of the Sea Wolves.
Will Arnett narrating Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

’Tempesta Filiale 3’ is one of the Elaine Prodor creations that will be at Cumberland’s Gallery @ Weird Church in October.
The Gallery @ Weird Church in Cumberland holding contemporary art show

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

CV Land Trust executive director Tim Ennis, CV Conservation Partnership co-ordinator Françoise Gervais, and First Credit Union representatives Chris Higgins and Alana McIntyre celebrate the sponsorship of Nature Without Borders. Photo credit: McKinnon Photography
Comox Valley Conservation Partnership’s ‘Nature Without Borders’ plan gets a financial boost

Pop-up banner image