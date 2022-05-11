Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

Prices for gasoline are reaching higher numbers each week and Peace Arch residents are seeking a solution (File photo/Darryl Dyck)

B.C. residents crossing border in search of more affordable fuel

Shell gas station in Blaine is seeing more Canadian customers daily

Canadian residents are heading across the U.S. border in growing numbers in an effort to save their wallets from the ever-increasing gas prices in the Lower Mainland.

The cost to put gasoline in the tank has been hitting record-high prices over the last several weeks.

Meanwhile, prices to fill-up in Blaine, Wash. are around $4.86 per gallon, which is $1.635 per litre after conversion to Canadian dollars. By comparison, gas prices throughout South Surrey and White Rock were as high as $2.20 per litre on Wednesday morning (May 11).

The Shell Gas Station, located at 360 D St. in Blaine has been seeing “a lot more traffic of customers coming out of B.C.” in recent weeks, taking advantage of the lower gas prices, Guri Gill, the station’s co-owner, said.

READ MORE: Surging gas prices compound inflation’s toll on Canadians, hurt consumer sentiment

web signature

Gas prices

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Vancouver Island submersible craft grapples ‘ghost’ fishing gear from B.C.’s ocean floor
Next story
Live camera captures first Stanley Park blue heron chicks of 2022

Just Posted

The CVCDA’s Project Inclusion participants camping at Comox Lake (in 2021). Submitted by CVCDA.
Comox Valley Child Development Association offering an adaptive outdoor summer skills camp

YANA executive director Kelly Barnie accepts a cheque for $19,250 from Comox Valley Record publisher Artur Ciastkowski, with Hot Chocolates owner, Jorden, and team leader, Shuka, looking on. The proceeds came from the purchase of Valley Vonka chocolate bars by Comox Valley residents. Photo by Terry Farrell
2022 YANA Valley Vonka contest most successful yet

Courtenay councillors voted to direct staff to request BC Hydro to install street lights at eight additional locations in the downtown core. (Mandy Moraes)
Downtown Courtenay about to get brighter with more streetlights

Leslie Cox returned to the podcast for a question-and-answer episode of gardening questions.
Off The Page podcast: Ask an expert gardener