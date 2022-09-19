A two-vehicle collision involving a stolen vehicle on the Lougheed Highway closed the road for several hours on Saturday. (Photo/Kathy James)

B.C. watchdog investigating police chase that sent 2 suspects, 2 civilians to hospital

Driver of suspect vehicle crashed into civilian one along Lougheed Highway in Agassiz Sept. 17

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle that closed the Lougheed Highway near Agassiz for several hours on Saturday (Sept. 17) afternoon.

According to a statement from the Upper Fraser Valley Regional District Detachment, the RCMP received reports of a stolen vehicle driving dangerously. The occupants – suspected of committing several thefts in the area – and stolen vehicle were known to police.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP spotted the Toyota Matrix – with the plates of a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer – in the Harrison Mills area. RCMP officers took steps to stop the vehicle, which collided with a civilian car in the process.

The male driver of the civilian car was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries; the female passenger was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries. The male suspect driver and female suspect passenger were also transported to hospital.

Lower Mainland RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstructionist Service was also called in to investigate. Agassiz RCMP is conducting an investigation into the stolen vehicle. B.C. Highway Patrol Chilliwack is investigating the collision.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating whether or not police actions contributed to the injuries.

