The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope, B.C. is now being held. As of Sept. 25, it is no longer considered a wildfire of note. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

The Battleship Mountain wildfire near Hudson’s Hope, B.C. is now being held. As of Sept. 25, it is no longer considered a wildfire of note. (BC Wildfire Service/Twitter)

Battleship Mountain, B.C.’s last wildfire of note, now being held

31,755-hectare blaze hasn’t grown significantly since Sept. 15

B.C. has no more wildfires of note, as of Sunday (Sept. 25) morning.

BC Wildfire Service says the province’s final major blaze at Battleship Mountain, near Hudson’s Hope, is now being held.

The fire was first spotted Aug. 30 and quickly grew to 31,755 hectares, forcing evacuations of hundreds of properties in the first half of September. Since the middle of the month, though, BC Wildfire says the blaze has seen little growth and the combination of cooler weather and the work of crews has reduced its severity.

BC Wildfire now says the fire is not likely to spread beyond the boundaries crews have created. Nearby communities can still expect smoke in the coming weeks, however, and the Johnson Forest Service Road remains closed at Highway 29.

A similar calming trend is being seen across B.C., with the majority of the remaining wildfires considered under control or held. Of the 167 left, just 26 are out of control.

Most of the fires are in the southeast fire region, with 59 burning there, another 44 in the coastal region and 27 around Prince George. Another 22 wildfires remain in the Kamloops region, with 10 in the northwest and the final five in the Cariboo area.

Close to 85 per cent of the current wildfires are believed to have been caused by lightning, compared to 74 per cent of all those sparked this year so far. The others are attributed to people or are unknown.

Since the start of the wildfire season April 1, wildfires have burned 108,750 hectares of ground in the province. That’s about an eighth of the area burned in 2021 and a third of the 10-year average of 320,377 hectares burned per wildfire season.

READ ALSO: Fiona sweeps away houses, knocks out power in eastern Canada

READ ALSO: Florida emergency declared as Tropical Storm Ian strengthens

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2022northernbc

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Military sounding alarm over recruiting problems as Canadians steer clear
Next story
Couple proceeds with wedding amid chaos in P.E.I. from post-tropical storm Fiona

Just Posted

A Wood Smoke Reduction Strategy guides action to reduce fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) generated through wood burning. File photo
Courtenay air quality improves, but still below acceptable limits

An Oct. 7 all candidates forum at the K’ómoks First Nation band hall, at 3330 Comox Road, Courtenay will focus on the social determinants of health. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Comox Valley all-candidates forums will focus on social determinants of health

CV Land Trust executive director Tim Ennis, CV Conservation Partnership co-ordinator Françoise Gervais, and First Credit Union representatives Chris Higgins and Alana McIntyre celebrate the sponsorship of Nature Without Borders. Photo credit: McKinnon Photography
Comox Valley Conservation Partnership’s ‘Nature Without Borders’ plan gets a financial boost

The Lost Faucet Sauna House (3455 Cumberland Rd., Courtenay) is Vancouver Island’s first sauna-centred spa offering the German ritual of Aufguss and the traditional, Eastern European Banya with venik.
Get an authentic Eastern European sauna experience without leaving the Comox Valley