Construction work will be taking place over the next month at Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

BC Ferries to renovate Salt Spring terminal during course of next month

Work to replace Fulford Harbour foot passenger walkway, operator cab will happen Sept. 6 to Oct. 7

BC Ferries will be replacing the foot passenger walkway and operator cab on the ramp at Fulford Harbour on Salt Spring Island over the next month. The construction work is set to started on Sept. 6 and will go on weekdays until Oct. 7. There will also be night shift work on Sept. 13-14, as well as Sept. 21-22.

BC Ferries said the night work will help prevent an impact on operations. Those living nearby may hear construction noise between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., but BC Ferries said they would try and minimize the noise. During construction, there will also be temporary changes to the foot passenger routing to and from the vessel. Foot passengers are asked to follow signage and direction from ship and terminal staff.

BC Ferries would like to thank customers and neighbours for their understanding as we complete the necessary work.

READ MORE: BC Ferries triples the number of terminals with Wi-Fi

