BC Green leader Furstenau coming to Courtenay to discuss health care

B.C. Green leader Sonia Furstenau will be in Courtenay on Thursday, Aug. 4, as part of the party’s provincial health care tour. The party’s local Courtenay-Comox (CRC) riding association (RA) has organized a rally where Furstenau will speak about the collapsing healthcare system and what she is learning as she tours the province.

“We need a health care system that meets the needs of the people of B.C., including the doctors and nurses who are providing that care,” said Furstenau in a press release. “What I’ve seen and heard all summer, is that the system we have is continuing to deteriorate. From emergency room closures, to chronic under-stafﬁng and the continuing family doctor shortage, British Columbians are scared they can’t depend on what is supposed to be a public, equitable system. As I tour the province, it is clear that doctors and other health-care professionals are desperately trying to create locally-driven solutions, but they are often scuttled by a massive bureaucracy and a ministry that won’t listen. “The B.C. NDP needs to get behind these projects for the sake of British Columbians’ health and well-being.”

Along with Furstenau, local health care workers will discuss the strains being felt at the community level.

The event will take place, 1:30-3 p.m. at the Rotary Skypark on Mansfield Drive.

This event is for anyone who is worried about the family doctor shortage, the toxic drug crisis, the lack of mental health services, and seniors’ care in B.C.

To RSVP for the event, visit https://www.bcgreens.ca/events

