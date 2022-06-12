Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kevin Falcon addresses the crowd after being elected leader of the British Columbia Liberal Party in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Liberals vote to begin name change consultations at Penticton convention

Change part of new leader Kevin Falcon’s plans ahead of 2024 election

British Columbia’s Liberal party says its delegates have voted to begin a process to potentially change the party name.

This comes as about 800 members gathered at a convention in Penticton this weekend to welcome new leader Kevin Falcon and map strategy ahead of the scheduled fall 2024 provincial election.

Falcon, who won the leadership race earlier this year, says in a release that the party’s name “must be one that reflects a diverse and inclusive big-tent coalition.”

He says every member will have the chance to vote on a new proposed name or to keep the current one by the end of the year.

The party says it plans to appoint an executive to form a name change committee.

The B.C. Liberals are not affiliated with the federal Liberal party and have described themselves as a “made-in-B.C. free enterprise coalition.”

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Kevin Falcon wins B.C. Liberal leadership race

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politicsBritish Columbia

Previous story
One dead, two injured after explosion, fire in downtown Vancouver hotel: officials
Next story
Rebuild of Lytton, B.C., after devastating wildfire to begin by September: minister

Just Posted

The plaque for former City of Courtenay employee Randy Wiwchar was unveiled Saturday morning at the plaza renamed in his memory. Photo by Mike Chouinard
City of Courtenays honours late employee with plaza renaming ceremony

Fred Penner is one of the musical artists playing at the Courtenay Canada Day celebrations. (Photo by Tyler Anderson)
Fred Penner, George Leach among Canada Day performers

Newfoundland artist Marlene Creates (left) is installing her new exhibition at the Comox Valley Art Gallery. The exhibition runs from June 15 to Sept. 10, with the opening event set for June 16 at 7 p.m. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Art Gallery welcomes new exhibit by Newfoundland artist Marlene Creates

The Merville Grand Mothers are asking the community for donations of quality fabric and quilting material, so they can create wuilts for their September fundraiser. Photo supplied
Merville Grand Mothers looking for quilt material