RCMP have recovered a body from the waters near Protection Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

RCMP have recovered a body from the waters near Protection Island. (Black Press Media file photo)

Body recovered from waters off Nanaimo’s Protection Island

Nanaimo RCMP say body of unidentified person was found Tuesday, May 3

RCMP members have recovered human remains in the waters near Nanaimo.

The body was recovered Tuesday, May 3, at about noon, but has not been identified.

“A body was found floating in the waters off Protection Island yesterday,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman. “No identity has been done on it. An autopsy will be required and if there’s a positive ID on the body it will be up to the [B.C. Coroners Service] to release that information.”

An extensive search involving multiple agencies happened between Saysutshun and Protection Island on April 11 after a 59-year-old man went missing and was presumed drowned following a reported argument aboard a boat in Mark Bay. Police and Nanaimo Harbour Patrol members found a 58-year-old woman in the water that night, but the man was not found.

It is not known if the body recovered this week was that of the man who went missing last month.

O’Brien did not have further information about where the remains were found yesterday.

“It’s a body that’s been retrieved and an autopsy will be done and, hopefully, we can determine who that person is,” O’Brien said.

READ ALSO: Search underway for man missing and feared drowned in Nanaimo Harbour


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DeathRCMP

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Wildfire reaches 20 hectares near Merritt
Next story
’Precious’ goat born without hair in Shawnigan Lake sparks community support

Just Posted

A Canadian Forces CC-115 Buffalo aircraft prepares to land at Chilliwack Airport in Chilliwack, B.C., on Friday February 28, 2014. The Royal Canadian Air Force is relocating two aircraft from Winnipeg to Vancouver Island to address a gap in Canada’s search-and-rescue services. The gap is the result of a new delay in the military's new Kingfisher rescue planes, news of which comes months after the air force retired the last of its ancient Buffalo aircraft.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hercules bound for Comox as procurement issues leave Vancouver Island short on planes

Pat Chicquen has been named president of the Canadian Council of the Blind (CCB) BC-Yukon Division. Photo supplied
Comox resident named Canadian Council of the Blind BC-Yukon Division president

Luke Wallace takes to the Old Church Theatre stage on Friday, May 13. Photo suppled
Courtenay’s Old Church Theatre has a great musical line-up for May

Shawn and Emily Wood on their wedding day in Courtenay. Photo submitted
Off The Page podcast: Leaving a legacy with the Emily Ann Foundation