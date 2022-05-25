Bylaw to clarify issues with communication towers in Comox Valley

File photo of a mini model of a tower that had been placed on Condensory Road.

The Comox Valley Regional District board gave third reading Tuesday (May 24) to a bylaw that will add information about fee payments, neighbour notification and schedules for proposed developments that involve construction of telecommunications/antenna systems, or increased height of a tower.

Last year, a communication tower proposed at 3505 Dove Creek Rd. drew a fair bit of pushback from the Area C neighbourhood.

Area C director Edwin Grieve said residents found the consultation process to be convoluted and brief, though the district didn’t need to involve itself because the issue is federal.

“It didn’t really fall to us to go this extra mile,” said Grieve, who encourages municipalities to consider the finished bylaw. “It does bring a little more comfort to the residents when they want to put a 160-foot tower in your backyard.”

Regional Parks Service

The Comox Valley Land Trust supports the establishment of a Regional Parks Service.

The CVLT has partnered with the CVRD to protect and conserve the natural environment via land acquisition, leases, conservation covenants and land protection priority planning processes. Partner projects include the Ruth Masters Greenway and Perseverance Creek.

CVLT has raised $3.5 million in federal funds towards three priority projects. Matching funds are needed to protect areas in perpetuity.

“We feel the regional parks service is an excellent fit for our community,” CVLT executive director Tim Ennis said in a presentation.

A Regional Parks Service would protect in perpetuity natural areas and a network of greenways.

“It would also include opportunities for people to access and connect with nature,” manager of parks Mark Harrison said.

