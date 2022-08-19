CAF to conduct parachute training at 19 Wing Comox

The CAF is conducting parachute training in Comox Aug. 22-26. Photo supplied

The Canadian Forces School of Search and Rescue (CFSSAR) will conduct parachute recertification training for Search and Rescue (SAR) Technicians at 19 Wing Comox. Comox residents may hear a Skyvan aircraft flying overhead, and see parachutists jumping regularly between Aug. 22 and 26.

Recertification is essential to ensure the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) can respond to the needs of Canadians during search and rescue operations, or whenever called upon to assist Emergency Health Services.

SAR Techs are highly trained specialists who provide advanced pre-hospital medical care and rescue for aviators, mariners and others in distress in remote or hard-to-reach areas. These men and women are trained to a primary-care paramedic national standard with additional advanced skills. SAR Techs specialize in land and maritime rescue techniques, including land, arctic and sea survival, confined area parachuting, rescue diving, mountain and helicopter rescue.

CAF has the primary responsibility of providing aeronautical SAR services, and is responsible for the effective operation of the co-ordinated aeronautical and maritime SAR system. The CAF may also help with ground SAR efforts, medical evacuations and other incidents where people are in distress. SAR crews are on standby 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Home to both CFSSAR, and 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron, 19 Wing Comox remains on the front lines of SAR training and operations.

Weather conditions adverse to aviation and parachuting could delay completion of the training. Residents are reminded that regrettably, increased aircraft noise from these activities can be expected. The flight path of the aircraft is determined by prevailing winds to ensure safety of the participants.

