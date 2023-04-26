Canada announces first step of firearm buyback program, targeting industry

Mendicino did not provide further details while announcing the program at a news conference

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Ottawa has taken its first step toward launching its firearms buyback program, beginning with industry.

Mendicino said at a news conference this morning that the government has signed a contract with the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association to work with businesses and retailers that currently hold inventory prohibited under a May 2020 order-in-council.

The cabinet decision to ban about 1,500 models of firearms the government says are unfit for civilian use came in the wake of a mass shooting in Nova Scotia, the deadliest in modern Canadian history.

The association Mendicino named in his announcement tweeted during the minister’s remarks that it remains “skeptical” of this industry buyback program, citing concerns about a lack of implementation process.

Mendicino says the Liberal government will be transparent about the cost of the program, which is expected to begin later this year, but he did not provide further details at the announcement.

The second phase of the buyback program is expected to aim to target individual firearms owners, who currently have amnesty under an order that is set to expire in October.

READ MORE: Feds ban more than 1,500 assault-style rifles in Canada

Federal Politicsguns