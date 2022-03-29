City of Courtenay pursues federal grant to support bridge project

The 6th Street Active Transportation Bridge intends to provide a dedicated cycling and pedestrian connection between downtown Courtenay and Simms Millennium Park. Graphic supplied

At its March 28 meeting, Courtenay council directed city staff to submit an application for grant funding for the proposed 6th Street bridge project through a federal fund.

Infrastructure Canada’s Active Transportation Fund will provide $400 million over five years to support projects that shift away from cars and toward active transportation.

The 6th Street Active Transportation Bridge intends to provide a dedicated cycling and pedestrian connection between downtown Courtenay and Simms Millennium Park, and to a future cycling network along 6th Street and Anderton Avenue, the Courtenay Riverway Trail, and the Lewis Park pathway connection to the Lewis Centre.

The estimated cost to construct the bridge is $4.1 million, 60 per cent of which could be covered by funding, if the application is approved.

Council approved a $5,000 grant request to support the K’ómoks Guardian Watchman Program. The money will come from gaming funds.

In a letter to council, K’ómoks First Nation Chief Nicole Rempel said the guardians are “the eyes and ears” of the KFN on lands and waters within their traditional territory. Along with protecting lands, the guardians conduct enhancement and restoration activities, mostly in the southern core area of traditional territory. The Guardian Program is self-funded by the nation.

Council received options relative to the outcome of an environmental assessment of Malcolm Morrison Sr. Park, an approximate two-hectare property between Embleton Crescent and First Street. It had been a landfill for about 30 years before the lot was incorporated into the city as a boundary extension in 1975.

After the landfill closed, much of the site was capped with public works waste. Due to the presence of debris, area residents have raised concerns around safety and environment. In response, the city last year commissioned an environmental report, which aims to summarize site conditions, including the type and extent of debris. It will also provide recommendations to restrict, restore and/or rehabilitate the property, and to mitigate potential public health and safety concerns, if present.



