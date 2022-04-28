Brian Francoeur, left, and Harmen Bootsma inside the Island Responder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Brian Francoeur, left, and Harmen Bootsma inside the Island Responder. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Commissioning of first purpose-built marine ambulance in B.C. waters takes place Thursday

Ceremony postponed from November due to another emergency – the weather

BC Emergency Health Services, together with Chemainus Water Taxi, are celebrating the commissioning of B.C.’s first purpose-built marine ambulance Thursday.

The MV Island Responder is dedicated to patients who live in the coastal communities around Chemainus who need paramedic transport to hospital in an emergency. Purpose-built means the boat was built with such things as an on/off ramp for patient stretchers and wheelchairs, and about 100 square feet of room inside for patient treatment.

The boat went into service in November of 2021 and has been used in more than 85 emergency responses since then. A ceremony was originally scheduled around that time to mark its christening, but that got postponed when an atmospheric river struck the area.

The Courier did a story in early March abut the Island Responder and the valuable service it provides.

Related story: First purpose-built marine ambulance in B.C. waters a valuable commodity

BC Emergency Health Services has a long-term contract with Chemainus Water Taxi to provide this marine ambulance.

The commissioning of the boat takes place at 1 p.m. at 2820 Oak Street in Chemainuns beside the ferry dock.

Those who will be in attendance to say a few words about the boat and the service include: Paul Vallely, BCEHS senior provincial executive director of patient care delivery; Augie Sylvester, Penelakut elder-cultural advisor; Captain Bob Mollet, Chemainus Water Taxi operations manager; and Lance Stephenson, BCEHS Island north area director.

Emergency callsMariners

 

Brian Francoeur at the Chemainus dock beside the Island Responder that’s been in service for a few months and making such a difference to residents of nearby islands to get medical treatment quickly. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Brian Francoeur at the Chemainus dock beside the Island Responder that’s been in service for a few months and making such a difference to residents of nearby islands to get medical treatment quickly. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Previous story
UPDATE: B.C. avian flu spreading debate about bird managment
Next story
Alberta proposes bill to update electricity system, end controversial power pool

Just Posted

Brandi Kothlow hams it up with Ax at the Rotary Trail in Courtenay. Scott Stanfield photo
Outreach volunteers connect with people on Courtenay streets

A Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association volunteer gets set to take a load to the Comox Valley Waste Management Centre during the association's annual spring roadside cleanup, April 22. Photo by Gail Eggiman
Courtenay and District Fish and Game Protective Association members clean up well

Tim, a long-time employee with Comox Valley Schools, is also a two-time heart transplant patient. Photo supplied
Comox Valley recipient shares his story for Organ Tissue Donation Awareness Week

Image: Above The Plateau by Ken Kirkby – photo by Bryan Walwork
Courtenay’s Old House/Locals co-hosting sneak preview of artwork for Project Watershed fundraiser