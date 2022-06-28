Comox Co-op hosting Tour de Rock carwash

The car wash is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9

Past Tour de Rock riders rolling into Sooke as part of their annual trek down Island. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

With the Cops for Cancer 2022 Tour de Rock officially set for the fall, Aspen Road Comox Co-op is getting ready to support riders.

On July 9, the gas station at 699 Aspen Rd., is hosting a fundraising car wash with all proceeds going to the organization that raises money for children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.

The tour, an iconic Island staple that draws riders mainly from the law enforcement and emergency services communities, but also from the greater community and media, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, with alumni riders picking up the fundraising slack.

The ride is a two-week, 1,200 km bike ride across Vancouver Island from Port Alice to Victoria.

To follow the riders, donate or learn more about the programs, visit tourderock.ca.

