Past Tour de Rock riders rolling into Sooke as part of their annual trek down Island. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Past Tour de Rock riders rolling into Sooke as part of their annual trek down Island. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Comox Co-op hosting Tour de Rock carwash

The car wash is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 9

  • Jun. 28, 2022 5:00 p.m.
  • News

With the Cops for Cancer 2022 Tour de Rock officially set for the fall, Aspen Road Comox Co-op is getting ready to support riders.

On July 9, the gas station at 699 Aspen Rd., is hosting a fundraising car wash with all proceeds going to the organization that raises money for children and their families affected by pediatric cancer.

The car wash is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The tour, an iconic Island staple that draws riders mainly from the law enforcement and emergency services communities, but also from the greater community and media, was cancelled in 2020 and 2021, with alumni riders picking up the fundraising slack.

The ride is a two-week, 1,200 km bike ride across Vancouver Island from Port Alice to Victoria.

To follow the riders, donate or learn more about the programs, visit tourderock.ca.

-With files from Black Press


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Video: Tour de Rock rebirth

Tour de Rock

Previous story
UPDATE: 2 suspects killed, 1 possibly at large after daytime bank robbery in Saanich
Next story
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

Just Posted

Premier John Horgan announced Tuesday (June 28) he will not be running in B.C.’s 2024 election. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
B.C. Premier John Horgan to step down ahead of 2024 election

Col. J.P. Gagnon has assumed command of 19 Wing Comox. Photo supplied
New wing commander at 19 Wing Comox

Dictamnus albus - gas plant. Photo by Leslie Cox
Duchess of Dirt: Summertime scents in the garden

School District 71 trustees rejected a motion to suspend a scheduled pay increase. File photo
Comox Valley school board sticks with planned pay hike