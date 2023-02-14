From now until April 2, tickets are available for $5 to be entered into a raffle with funds going to Tour de Rock.

Comox Co-op hosts Tour de Rock fundraiser

Continuing their support of the Candian Cancer Society’s Tour de Rock event for this year, Peninsula Co-op Gas Centre in Comox is hosting a fundraising raffle.

From now until April 2, tickets are available for $5 to be entered into a raffle for a wood toy petrol tanker truck, created by Comox toy maker Jim Preus.

Tickets can be purchased at the gas station, located at 699 Aspen Rd., until the draw date.

Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is an annual event where law enforcement and emergency services personnel cycle 14 days and 1,200 km across Vancouver Island raising money for childhood cancer research and support services at the Canadian Cancer Society.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Tour de Rock

