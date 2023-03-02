Comox hosting free International Women’s Day workshop

The community is invited to celebrate International Women’s Day with a free evening workshop at the Comox Community Centre on March 8 5:30 to 7 p.m.

In honour of the day, Deb Roger will facilitate an engaging workshop with the goal of raising awareness on topics such as gender bias, stereotypes, and discrimination. Her 20-year career with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will allow attendees to tap into her knowledge and experiences of the potential scenarios women may face – at work, home, or in the community.

She will present strategies, tactics and methods women can use to avoid and overcome these situations.

International Women’s Day is recognized globally and celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. This year’s theme is #EmbraceEquity which focuses on gender equity.

“This International Women’s Day workshop can empower our community to accelerate this social change at a local level,” said Heather Bailey, recreation programmer for the town. “We welcome everyone to attend, to gain insight, learn from experiences, support each other and the challenges women face regarding gender equity.”

Roger is retired from the RCMP with a background in general investigations, including crimes against children, drugs and prostitution. She was in charge of the RCMP Proactive Recruiting Unit for B.C. and the Yukon.

The workshop is free; however, registration is required. Register online or call the Comox Community Centre at 250-339-2255. Donations of gently worn clothing and cash for the Comox Valley Transition Society will be accepted at the workshop.



