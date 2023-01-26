Comox to examine spending for upcoming year

Council will get its first look at the 2023 proposed capital and special project budget Feb. 1

A new year means a new look at where the Town of Comox will be focusing its priorities for spending, as council will get its first official look at the 2023 proposed capital and special project budget Feb. 1.

Town staff will present the budget and a few weeks later, will present the operating budget on Feb. 15.

Comox’s proposed utility service rates including water, sewer, garbage, marina and parcel tax for 2023 will also be on the Feb. 1 agenda for consideration and approval.

Throughout the next few months, council will identify and create a strategic plan which will inform the Town’s major priorities over the next four years.

According to the town, the proposed budget will focus on investment in infrastructure renewal and support for existing programs and services.

Council will discuss the needs and service levels during upcoming meetings, with Feb. 1 set to examine capital and special projects and utility service rates; Feb. 15 set to look at the operating budget and April 5 to set taxes after BC assessment releases their updated property roll numbers.

The community can follow the budget process by visiting the town’s website at comox.ca/budget.



