Comox Valley ATV Club signs land-use agreement with Mosaic

One of five Island clubs to sign historic agreement with forestry company

The Comox Valley ATV Club, as well as four other ATV clubs on Vancouver Island, has signed an agreement with Mosaic Forest Management to allow for recreational access to areas of its private managed forest lands. (Photo courtesy of Cowichan Valley ATV Club Facebook page)

The Comox Valley ATV Club has signed a historic land-use agreement with Mosaic Forest Management, allowing recreational use on Mosaic’s privately managed forest lands.

The Comox Valley club is one of five Island-wide, to sign the agreement.

The other clubs include the Alberni Valley Hillclimbers, Sooke ATV Club, Mid-Island ATV Club, and Cowichan ATV Club.

Each club that has signed the agreement has a specific area of the Island that their clubs will manage access to on behalf of their membership. Riders must receive access authorization from the club which will include meeting the safety and environmental standards and insurance requirements of the Mosaic agreement.

“ATVBC is proud of the hard work and dedication of our members to see this agreement through many stages, setbacks and challenges to arrive at what it is today,” said ATVBC President, Chris D’Silva. “This is a great example of industry working together with user groups to find solutions that meet everyone’s needs and continue to allow fair access to our beautiful lands for recreational purposes.”

The Record has reached out to the Comox Valley ATV Club for comments regarding the impact this agreement will have on local trail access.

