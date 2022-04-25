Fire departments from Courtenay, Comox, Oyster River and Fanny Bay will be conducting a wildfire training exercise with BC Wildfire in the Williams Beach/Coleman Road areas May 7. File photo

Comox Valley fire departments to conduct wildfire training exercise

The Oyster River, Courtenay, Comox and Fanny Bay fire departments will be conducting a wildfire training exercise with BC Wildfire in the Williams Beach/Coleman Road areas from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 7.

The purpose of the exercise is to practice a joint response with BC Wildfire firefighters to develop essential skills in case the community is hit with a wildfire in the future.

“This type of training is crucial to ensure we are ready to respond to any wildfire locally or provincially if needed,” said Oyster River deputy chief Martyn Thomas. “This exercise is a great opportunity for over 30 firefighters to train together to ensure efficient, quick response when needed.”

Residents are advised that the training exercise will create increased fire personnel and emergency response vehicles in the Williams Beach/Coleman Road areas on May 7 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Questions or concerns can be directed to the Oyster River Fire Rescue at 250-337-8121.

