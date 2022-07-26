Comox Valley RCMP looking for vehicle vandal info

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for a suspect in connection with damage to several vehicles. Photo supplied

Comox Valley RCMP are looking for a couple of suspects in connection with a late-night round of vandalism to some vehicles.

The incident took place July 10 at approximately 2:30 a.m. Police did not identify indicate the area where the incidents took place but say several vehicles suffered significant damage.

Two suspects allegedly poured oil over the driver and passenger seats and the centre console, as well as coated the interior of the vehicle with a white powdery paint. The act appears to be random, according to Const. Monika Terragni, Comox Valley RCMP media relations officer.

Police are looking for help to identify one of these suspects from video footage to follow up on the case. Anyone with information should call the RCMP and refer to files 2022-10307, 2022-10310, 2022-10312.

Early morning dispute

Police are looking for more information about an early morning disturbance at Simms Park in Courtenay.

On July 2 at 5:35 a.m., frontline members were called to the park in the early morning after a runner encountered two people in the middle of a heated argument. Anyone who saw the people arguing or who was involved is asked to call Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321 and refer to file 2022-9785.

RCMP Briefs