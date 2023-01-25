Comox Valley Regional District begins 2023-2027 budget process

The Comox Valley Regional District began its 2023-2027 financial planning process on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and is looking for Comox Valley residents to get involved.

Each year, the CVRD updates the five-year financial plan that represents the operational and capital requirements of each service from one budget year to the next. Each service is reviewed and budgets are created based on approved work plans, organizational priorities, and sound financial practices.

Over the next several weeks, individual service budgets will be presented to the respective CVRD boards, committees and commissions for review and feedback.

To further understand the budget process, the CVRD is hosting a free information session to help you learn the basics of its budgeting process and electoral area services. Within the session you will learn how district budgets are created, how to read a budget, along with ways to provide feedback and be involved in the financial planning cycle.

Online Information Session – CVRD Budgets 101

Date: Feb. 7

Time: 12:15-1:15 p.m.

RSVP: Register at www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/currentbudget

“Budget presentations will last until March 7 and we encourage questions, comments and feedback on the financial plans for all of our services,” said Kevin Douville, CVRD Manager of Financial Planning. “Public feedback will be provided to CVRD directors or board members when received, followed by a response to the submitted question.

“The free session will also be a good opportunity to provide feedback and ask questions, however any feedback can be provided before 4:30 p.m. on March 9.”

Timeline for the 2023 – 2027 CVRD financial planning process is:

Jan. 24 – March 7: Budget presentations commence and feedback welcomed

March 9: Public feedback required to be submitted to CVRD by 4:30 p.m.

March 21: Annual Budget Bylaw presented to CVRD board for 1st, 2nd and 3rd reading

March 23: The CVRD is legislatively required to have budgets approved. Annual Budget Bylaw presented to Board for final adoption.

Want to get involved?

•Find meeting agendas and schedules

•Watch CVRD meetings live

•Watch previously recorded meetings

•Submit comments and feedback: Budget Inquiries

•Request a presentation to the CVRD board or one of its committees through a formal delegation

•Contact a member of the CVRD board

