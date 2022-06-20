Comox Valley residents encouraged to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day

The City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland and the Comox Valley Regional District respectfully acknowledge the land on which they operate is on the unceded traditional territory of the K’ómoks First Nation, the traditional keepers of this land. Photo supplied

June 21 is National Indigenous Peoples Day. Together as elected officials, we encourage Comox Valley residents to take this opportunity to learn more about the rich cultural traditions and outstanding contributions of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

Many Indigenous peoples and communities have been celebrating their culture and heritage on the summer solstice for generations. This is a good reminder that these lands have supported Indigenous communities for thousands of years before the arrival of our ancestors to their territories.

Here in the Comox Valley, local governments have embraced the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People, and have formally recognized their commitments to reconciliation through the adoption of their own statements, policies and/or frameworks.

As elected officials, we are particularly grateful for our relationship with the K’ómoks First Nation and for the leadership of Chief and council who have guided and supported us on a journey of meaningful engagement and relationship building.

One of the best ways that we move forward together is to learn from one another. The K’ómoks First Nation has invited the community to celebrate on the K’ómoks Territory on Comox Road from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. We encourage you to attend and mark this day together with your loved ones. Visit the K’ómoks First Nation Facebook page for more information.

On behalf of the City of Courtenay, Town of Comox, Village of Cumberland and the Comox Valley Regional District, please join us in celebrating the heritage, contributions and cultures of First Nation, Inuit and Métis communities in the Comox Valley and across Canada.

Sincerely,

Mayor Bob Wells, City of Courtenay

Mayor Russ Arnott, Town of Comox

Mayor Leslie Baird, Village of Cumberland

Chair Jesse Ketler, Comox Valley Regional District

