Comox Valley school board proposes district student council

Students have a lot on their minds these days, beyond classroom work.

Now, the board of education wants to set up a formal body for students to provide input to School District 71.

Rather than simply a student council within a school, veteran trustee Janice Caton is proposing that the district explore the possibility of establishing a district student council. This would act as a voice for students.

“The last couple of years have really highlighted the challenges our students face,” she said.

At the final board meeting of the current school year on June 21, Caton made a motion for the board to ask the superintendent to look at the options as well as the process required to set up a council. The group would include representation from all of the high schools in the district, including NIDES/Navigate and Nala’atsi.

Caton talked about being impressed by a presentation she saw by Prince George students about racism as well as a move at a British Columbia School Trustees Association meeting to encourage a more formal process to provide a voice for students.

She cited the some of the issues that young people have faced in recent years, including the pandemic and its shutdowns, the climate crisis, bullying and mental health. Even earlier in the meeting, the trustees took a look at responding to concerns from the district parent advisory council (DPAC) about the need for better guidance around the issue of gender violence among students.

“Our students’ voice is really more important now than ever to hear,” Caton said. “Our young adults are very articulate. They know what’s happening.”

The board unanimously passed Caton’s motion.

Caton brought up the idea for more student representation at a meeting in early 2020, even including an idea to include a student member on the board, but trustees held off on the idea at that time.



