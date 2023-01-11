Comox Valley SPCA hoping for a match for dog in care for nearly 200 days

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Branch staff created a dog dating profile to increase his adoption chances. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA

With his best paw forward, the Comox Valley branch of the SPCA is hoping a social media dog dating profile may be just what it takes to find a home for one of their long-term residents.

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel, the kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. He came into their care after his former owner moved away and surrendered the dog due to lack of space along with his sister (who was since adopted by her foster family), explained Stephanie Arkwright, manager of the Comox Valley branch who has known Diesel since he first came into their care.

“It was a member of my team who thought of the dating profile idea,” she noted with a laugh. “(Tindoggo) has gotten a lot of attention online.”

The profile – viewable on the branch’s Facebook page – described Diesel as a professional taste tester who enjoys “short walks to the fridge and long naps in the sun…recently been accused of being a ‘Stage 5 Clinger’ but I prefer ‘Enthusiastic Sidekick!’ “

While the post has been successful – it has gotten nearly 400 shares – Arkwright said Diesel has been in their care for significantly longer than many of their other dogs.

“It’s a bit of a challenge to have a dog in care for this long. He’s made himself quite comfortable here, but we would really like to find the right home for him.”

According to his bio on the SPCA website, Diesel is the definition of a gentle giant.

“Sitting at a whopping 140 lbs, this boy isn’t your average lap dog, and has earned the loving title of horse dog,” it reads.

Diesel would do best in a home where he has access to a large fenced-in area where he can safely roam. The organization also recommends a home with zero or minimal stairs to accommodate his medical concerns, as he has bilateral shoulder osteochondrosis.

Arkwright added he is also on a special prescription diet, but thanks to a partnership with Hill’s Science Diet, they are able to lessen the costs at the SPCA for his food needs.

“We’re looking forward to the day he finds a home; there won’t be a dry eye in here when he leaves.”



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCADogs

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA

Sitting at 140 lbs, Diesel is a kangal shepherd/cane corso four-year-old mix has been at the branch for nearly 200 days. Photo by the Comox Valley SPCA