Comox Valley Year in Review: August

The 5th Street Bridge under construction. Scott Stanfield photo Toni Edwards (Stocky’s widow), standing in front of the newly named 888 (Stocky Edwards) Wing. Photo submitted Carter Woods is a two-time national junior mountain bike champion. Photo supplied

Saratoga compromise met

In an effort to reach a compromise between auto racing fans and residents wanting peace and quiet, the Comox Valley Regional District has proposed a solution to address ongoing noise complaints about Saratoga Speedway. At a late July CVRD board meeting, rural directors approved a staff recommendation to limit noise.

The recommendation was to ban all racing on Mondays and Tuesdays; racing allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays; allowed between 11 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Final cost revealed for 5th Street bridge facelift

Proposed costs had been a little more than $6.5 million, but the final tally to rehabilitate the 5th Street Bridge was $6.99 million. Contractor error led to a substantial amount of necessary rework stated a staff report. The contractor compensated the city $337,000 for schedule overruns.

Axe attacker sentenced

A Nova Scotia man who’d come west will spend the next 22 months in custody for axe attacks on vehicles in the Courtenay area. Lucus Morine, 33, was arrested after taking a large axe to three vehicles on Oct. 26 and 28, 2021. His trial took place this spring in Courtenay Provincial Court. He had pleaded guilty to three mischief counts but was contesting three other charges for weapons possession for a dangerous purpose, one for assault with a weapon and one for uttering threats.

Stand-off in Cumberland

Police took one person into custody Aug. 7 after an hours-long stand-off at a Cumberland residence. Officers were called to a residence on Rydal Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. after a complaint of an assault. Upon arrival, a man at the residence indicated to police that he was in possession of weapons, possibly firearms, and refused to exit or surrender upon arrest.

Five years for shooter

A man charged in connection with firing shots near a Courtenay coffee shop three years ago has received five years in jail. Zachary E. Gordon had pleaded guilty June 23 to counts of recklessly discharging a firearm, possessing a loaded restricted firearm and possessing a firearm while being prohibited. Several other charges were stayed.

Puerto Vallarta flight returns

WestJet announced it is resumed the direct flight between the Comox Valley Airport and Puerto Vallarta. Weekly flights began Nov. 5.

Cliff jumping injury

A young man was injured Aug. 16 when he struck the edge of a cliff after jumping more than 100 feet into Comox Lake from a spot known as Devil’s Ladder, located at the edge of Cumberland Campground.

Another tribute to Stocky

Stocky Edward’s legacy will continue as part of the Royal Canadian Air Force Association’s wing in Comox, now known as 888 (Stocky Edwards) Wing. The process of renaming the wing from 888 (Comox) to its new name began shortly before Edwards’ passing in May at the age of 100.

SPORTS

Double gold for Cumberland mountain-biker

Carter Woods won two gold medals at the Canadian Cross-Country, Short Track and Downhill Mountain Bike Championships in late July in Ontario. The Cumberland resident kicked off the competition with a win in the Elite Short Track event.

Local zone wins BC Summer Games

A number of Comox Valley athletes contributed to the Vancouver Island-Central Coast’s top place in the medal standing among eight zones at the 2022 BC Summer Games. Prince George hosted the multi-sport event from July 21-24. The Games featured about 2,300 of B.C.’s top young athletes (average age 14) who competed in 18 sports.

Honour for track and field athlete

Comox Valley track and field athlete Page Doty-Brown was awarded a leadership award at the BC Summer Games last month in Prince George. The Games provide athletes with a competitive opportunity and experience to learn about teamwork, goal-setting, friendship and community excellence.

Comox Valley Regional DistrictYear in Review