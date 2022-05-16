Comox war hero dies at age 100

A smiling Stocky at a February ceremony near the Lazo Marsh to honour his birthday, his service to Canada, and his lifelong contributions to nature, conservation and Ducks Unlimited Canada. A large cairn was unveiled. Photo by Erin Haluschak

James (Stocky) Edwards, a decorated Second World War fighter pilot and longtime Comox resident, passed away Saturday, May 14 at the age of 100.

Stocky flew Spitfires during the war, serving with 260 Squadron in North Africa in 1943. He became Canada’s highest scoring ace in the Western Desert campaign, where he earned respect for his quick reflexes, flying abilities and shooting instincts.

“He was just a kid,” said his longtime friend Syd Burrows, a Comox resident who served with Stocky in the air force. “He was flying an airplane called a P40, which was before Spitfires. He did all his kills in the desert.

“He was a wing commander back when I was a flying officer, so he was up there with the leaders. When we were young kids, we said, ‘We’re flying with the best in the world.’ It was just awesome.”

At age 19, Stocky had sparked the interest of the Chicago Black Hawks, but a National Hockey League career never materialized once the war broke out.

After the war, Stocky continued in the RCAF for many years until his retirement.

“He was a larger-than-life figure in the town and a mentor to many CAF members who made 19 Wing Comox their home,” Comox Mayor Russ Arnott said. “I was fortunate to have met Stocky and his wife Toni at many social engagements, and I was always in awe of his intelligence, passion and quick wit. He was a devoted and loving husband to Toni, and a caring father and grandfather to his family. He will be missed by many, and his memory will live on forever.”

Stocky received the Freedom of the Town in 2007. He also received an Order of Canada medal, and was inducted into the Canadian Aviation Hall of Fame. In 2009, he was named one of the 100 most influential Canadians in aviation. In 2014, he was knighted by the French government for his actions during D-Day and the Battle of France.

“He was always such a nice guy,” Burrows said. “He was a senior officer but he didn’t treat us like we were kids. He was an icon.”

To honour Stocky, the town is lowering the flag today. It will remain as such until the end of the day Friday.

More to come.



