Condos evacuated after parkades ‘came down’ in Campbell River mudslide

The Campbell River Fire Department was on the scene of a mudslide behind 738 South Island Highway in the evening on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. The building and ones adjacent to it were evacuated. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A mudslide has occurred behind Hillside Place on 738 Island Highway in Campbell River on Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews were alerted of the slide which occurred at approximately 7:00 p.m. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. A row of condos sit at the foot of a ridge that runs along the Island Highway adjacent to Discovery Passage on Campbell River’s foreshore. Slides have occurred on the hillside in the past.

“A pair of parkades came down in the back. It is a mess,” said Fireman Scott Kratzmann of Campbell River Fire Dept.

All buildings adjacent to Hillside Place, including Beachwood Manor, were evacuated.

There were no injuries reported and the surrounding area has been secured. The city monitored the situation overnight.

Acting City Manager Drew Hadfield assured residents that the situation, despite its danger, is stable.

“City crews have been assessed and will continue to monitor the landslide,” Hadfield said. “I’d like to reassure residents that the situation is stable and thank the public for their patience.”

An emergency alert has been issued by the city via Alertable, the notification system used by Campbell River. It will remain in effect until the conditions stabilize. The city will update the situation more this morning.

For more information, you can visit the city’s website: www.campbellriver.ca

