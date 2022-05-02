The Connect Warming Centre has reopened Monday to Wednesday at 685 Cliffe Ave. File photo

The Connect Warming Centre has reopened Monday to Wednesday at 685 Cliffe Ave. File photo

Connect Warming Centre reopens in downtown Courtenay

Service that supports individuals experiencing homelessness had closed for a month

The Comox Valley Coalition to End Homelessness is ecstatic to announce that the Connect Warming Centre has reopened in downtown Courtenay.

The Comox Valley Transition Society — a member agency of the coalition — has been operating the centre at 685 Cliffe Ave. for more than two years. It supports individuals who are experiencing homelessness. The daytime portion of the service had closed for the past month.

READ: Courtenay warming centre closes during the day

Courtenay Mayor Bob Wells said staff and council have been working on the issue since the middle of January when they realized a temporary closure was around the corner.

“We knew there there was going to be a bit of a gap, but as soon as we realized that we got staff working on it. Here we are, we’re back up and running,” Wells said. “From the city’s perspective, it’s an absolutely critical service that’s being provided to our community. They’ve (CVTS) been a great partner using one of our city-owned buildings. We know that the work they do has had an immense impact. During the closure, we certainly heard from our community how it was missed. We’re absolutely thrilled to have it back up and running again, and looking to improve services for the future.”

“This is a much needed service here in the Comox Valley and we are happy to see them open,” said Nikki Morrison of Community Cares Peer Outreach. “Hopefully when they fill their staffing requirements they will extend their hours. When our community works together to fulfil the needs of this vulnerable population, is when we see positive changes happen.”

To start, Connect will re-open Monday to Wednesday from 8-11:30 a.m. and from 1-6 p.m. More hours are expected to be added at a later date. As well, the Lewis Centre shower program will continue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Wells said the city will continue to work with the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions, BC Housing, Island Health and other agencies to ensure services are offered locally.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtenayHousing and Homelessness

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Crown drops charges on one of four Abbotsford hog protestors
Next story
Valley doctor’s legacy lives on through YANA

Just Posted

There was a hold and secure at Mark R. Isfeld Secondary School École Secondaire on Monday May 2, as a result of a threat made. File photo
Courtenay’s Mark R Isfeld school on hold and secure while police respond to threat

The Connect Warming Centre has reopened Monday to Wednesday at 685 Cliffe Ave. File photo
Connect Warming Centre reopens in downtown Courtenay

Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation board president, Bill Anglin; CVHF board Director, Robert Mulrooney, and CVHF executive director, Jessica Aldred.
Comox Valley Healthcare Foundation 50/50 draw returns

A runner tags a canoeist at the Courtenay Marina launch — the final leg of the 2022 Royal LePage Snow to Surf, Sunday. Scott Stanfield photos
Multi-sport adventure race returns to Comox Valley