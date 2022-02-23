A cougar deemed responsible for killing four goats in North Saanich was put down Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

A cougar deemed responsible for killing four goats in North Saanich was put down Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Cougar euthanized in North Saanich after killing four goats

Conservation officers report cougar was in poor health

Conservation officers euthanized a male cougar in North Saanich near John Dean Provincial Park after it killed four goats.

According to a B.C. Conservation Officer Service (COS) statement to Black Press Media, the cougar attacked the goats sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 22), killing them in their pen.

Officers tracked the cougar, in possession of a dead goat, to a nearby tree. COS said the cougar was in poor condition because it was an unsuccessful hunter — hence the predation of livestock.

“The COS encourages all livestock owners to protect their animals from predators by locking them in a barn at night, installing electric fencing and using guardian dogs,” it said. “Good animal husbandry keeps our wildlife wild and safe.”

