Courtenay Board of Variance has vacancies

Members of the City of Courtenay’s Board of Variance help shape the way the community grows. This important volunteer committee is looking for new members to fill its ranks.

The Board of Variance deals with appeals for minor variances where compliance with the Zoning Regulation Bylaw would cause undue hardship. The board also deals with additions and structural alterations to legally non-conforming buildings and structures.

The board does not deal with matters such as land uses permitted by the Zoning Bylaw, covenants, or floodplains regulations.

Tatsuyuki Setta, the City’s Manager of Development Planning, says the Board of Variance plays an important role to help ensure that all applications are given a fair and impartial review.

“We typically see 10 applications a year that require a ruling by the Board of Variance,” Setta said. “The Board of Variance considers each application’s unique circumstances. For example, they will consider how the proposed variance fits the original intent of the Zoning Bylaw, and how it may affect neighbouring properties, and the natural environment.

“This is a unique volunteer opportunity, and we particularly encourage those with experience in land development and building construction to apply.”

The B.C. Local Government Act requires a local government that has adopted a zoning bylaw to establish a Board of Variance. It is a quasi-judicial body independent from City Hall, with volunteer citizen members appointed by city council. Council members and city employees are not permitted to sit on the board.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and one-page cover letter which clearly describes interest in this unique volunteer opportunity, and any relevant work experience and knowledge of law enforcement, conflict resolution, government administration, land development and construction.

FMI: contact Setta at planning@courtenay.ca or call 250-703-4839.

The application deadline is Friday, July 22.

Learn more about the Board of Variance at www.courtenay.ca/bov

