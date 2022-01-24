File photo of 5th Street Bridge.

File photo of 5th Street Bridge.

Courtenay bridge project delayed further

The 5th Street Bridge Project has been delayed again.

Two overnight closures had been planned to pour concrete on the weekend; however, crews encountered some challenges with the materials Sunday night.

“The concrete mix needs to meet very specific criteria and on-site tests showed it wasn’t meeting requirements,” the City of Courtenay said in a statement.

Once the concrete starts flowing, the contractor will only have one shot to get it poured and finished. At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they made the call to cancel the planned pour.

“Investigations are underway, and they will regroup and reschedule…We are so close to the finish line! We appreciate your patience,” reads a city statement.

READ: Courtenay’s Fifth Street bridge project completion further delayed

Courtenayinfrastructure

Previous story
Indigenous non-profit looks to acquire ownership of Trans Mountain Pipeline
Next story
B.C.’s Highway 1 reopens through hard-hit Fraser Canyon Monday

Just Posted

Ryan Hedican passed away in April of 2017. Photo submitted
Courtenay family still fighting for changes, 5 years after son’s fentanyl poisoning death

Cassie Sharpe pictured at a recent halfpipe World Cup event in Calgary. Photo by Sebastien Berthiaume / Freestyle Canada
Comox-raised siblings make Canada’s Olympic team

Comox Valley Regional District Area A director Daniel Arbour will seek re-election this fall. File photo
Comox Valley Regional District Area A director announces intention to seek re-election

The Comox-Powell River ferry is affected by staffing issues. Record file photo
Comox-Powell River ferry delayed due to staffing issue