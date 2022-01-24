Courtenay bridge project delayed further

The 5th Street Bridge Project has been delayed again.

Two overnight closures had been planned to pour concrete on the weekend; however, crews encountered some challenges with the materials Sunday night.

“The concrete mix needs to meet very specific criteria and on-site tests showed it wasn’t meeting requirements,” the City of Courtenay said in a statement.

Once the concrete starts flowing, the contractor will only have one shot to get it poured and finished. At around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, they made the call to cancel the planned pour.

“Investigations are underway, and they will regroup and reschedule…We are so close to the finish line! We appreciate your patience,” reads a city statement.

