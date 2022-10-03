Courtenay council candidate suspends active campaigning while dealing with family emergency

Courtenay councillor Melanie McCollum has suspended her active campaigning to be at her mother’s side in Victoria, after a cycling accident Sunday afternoon.

“My mother was struck by a truck while cycling in downtown Courtenay on Sunday,” said McCollum in a statement to media. “The injuries were severe and she has been taken to Victoria for emergency surgery. She has come out of surgery and remains in intensive care at this point. I am in Victoria at her bedside. At this time I am turning all of my energy toward caring for her and supporting my family.

“While I am still a candidate for council, I am stepping back from day-to-day campaigning and wanted people to understand the reason why. I appreciate the warm wishes and kind words from the community. They mean a great deal to me and to my family. We ask for privacy as we focus on my mother and her return to health.

“With thanks, Melanie McCollum.”

The Record has reached out to the Comox Valley RCMP for more details. The article will be updated when more information becomes available from official sources.

