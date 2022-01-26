Courtenay council

Courtenay council issues development permit to Riverside Lane applicant

At its Jan. 17 meeting, Courtenay council agreed to issue a development permit with variances for a residential building containing 50 units at 1600 Riverside Lane. The location borders 17th Street and the Courtenay Riverway Trail. Two of the units will rent for $711.75 and three units for $806.65, both for 120 consecutive months.

Council has previously discussed the application but did not approve the permit due to conflicting views about rental affordability.

READ: Development application in Courtenay delayed a second time

Transit study

Council agreed to provide a letter of ‘Support in Principle’ to the regional district for transit exchanges and transit priority measures at Ryan Road/Old Island Highway, and Old Island Hwy/Comox Road intersections. Council requests the CVRD modify the Comox Valley Transit Infrastructure Study to move the priority measure at the latter location to the short-term, and to add traffic signal co-ordination along Old Island Highway from Ryan Road, across the 5th Street bridge to Cliffe Avenue and 8th Street.

Resolutions approved:

•Staff to develop a policy to encourage voluntary no-burning activities when forecast Air Quality Health is at greatest risk.

•Staff to identify consequences for measurably excessive wood smoke emissions.

•Staff to explore options to enhance lighting in alleyways between 3rd and 6th streets in the downtown core.

•Access to the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) GIS Map be provided to the RCMP to support investigative processes.

Third Reading

Council approved rezoning for a 41-unit development at 3040 Kilpatrick Ave. Couns. Doug Hillian, Wendy Morin and Manno Theos were opposed.

Final adoption

Council approved a zoning amendment to allow a carriage house at 1236 Malahat Dr.


