The late Earl Naswell, right, and event co-ordinator Rob James share a moment at the 2018 dinner. File photo

Courtenay council waives rental fees for Christmas dinner

Many Comox Valley residents enjoy the annual Earl Naswell Christmas Dinner

This year is the 40th anniversary of the Earl Naswell Christmas Dinner, an annual Christmas Day event enjoyed by many Comox Valley residents. Along with COVID, last year’s dinner was challenged in terms of product shortages, high prices for supplies, power outages and blizzards. However, nearly 100 volunteers rallied by cooking 44 turkeys, 90 kilograms of boneless hams and 250 pounds of potatoes. They then delivered 720 dinners to guests at their homes on Dec. 25.

For years, the dinner has been held at the Filberg Centre, which can seat 250 people.

“The value of this event to all residents of the Comox Valley is immeasurable,” co-ordinator Rob James states in a letter to Courtenay council. “Mr. Earl Naswell passed away in 2020 and we hope to see his legacy live on in this Comox Valley tradition for many years to come.”

James asked the city’s permission to continue using the upper Filberg to host the event, which is funded by cash donations and supplies from businesses and individuals. Council agreed to waive the rental fees from Dec. 23-35.


Christmas holidayCourtenay

