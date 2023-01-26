Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo

Courtenay councillor charged with assault

David Frisch on mandated leave from city council

David Frisch is on a mandated leave of absence from Courtenay council due to a legal matter in which he is involved.

Frisch has been charged with assault. The alleged offence against his wife occurred Saturday, Jan. 7.

Court documents say he must not communicate with his wife, or go to their family home in Courtenay.

Frisch appealed in writing to vary the court order to allow him to text or email his wife in order to make parenting arrangements for the children to be with him. He also asked permission to communicate to arrange counselling for the two of them, and to deal with financial matters.

Frisch made his first appearance Thursday at the Courtenay Court House. His case has been adjourned to Feb. 16.

The Record has reached out to the City of Courtenay for further clarification on how Frisch’s absence will affect council.

More to come…


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtCourtenay

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Victoria mayor tapped to advise the premier on housing solutions

Just Posted

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo
Courtenay councillor charged with assault

“Ocean Flow” by Roy Randall is one of the pieces hanging at the Pearl Ellis Gallery for the first Members Show and Sale of the year, Jan. 31-Feb. 25. Photo supplied
Pearl Ellis Gallery in Comox hosts its first Members Show and Sale of the year

Organizers hope to raise $200,000 at the 2023 Coldest Night of the Year event in the Comox Valley. Photo supplied
Comox Valley Coldest Night of the Year walk sets $200,000 target

A photo of the Garry oak on Grieve Rd that was nominated for Tree of the Year in 2021 by Jim Whyte. Photo by Jim Whyte
Comox Valley 2023 Tree of the Year nominations now open