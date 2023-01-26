Courtenay councillor charged with assault

Courtenay Coun. David Frisch is on a mandated leave as he deals with a legal issue. File photo

David Frisch is on a mandated leave of absence from Courtenay council due to a legal matter in which he is involved.

Frisch has been charged with assault. The alleged offence against his wife occurred Saturday, Jan. 7.

Court documents say he must not communicate with his wife, or go to their family home in Courtenay.

Frisch appealed in writing to vary the court order to allow him to text or email his wife in order to make parenting arrangements for the children to be with him. He also asked permission to communicate to arrange counselling for the two of them, and to deal with financial matters.

Frisch made his first appearance Thursday at the Courtenay Court House. His case has been adjourned to Feb. 16.

The Record has reached out to the City of Courtenay for further clarification on how Frisch’s absence will affect council.

