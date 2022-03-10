Courtenay homicide suspect makes first court appearance

The accused made an initial appearance in Nanaimo on March 9. Black Press file photo

The man charged in a recent homicide in Courtenay made an initial court appearance in Nanaimo on Wednesday, March 9.

Crown counsel confirmed the bail hearing has yet to be held, though there is a ban on publication under Section 517(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada on any evidence presented in the hearing.

On March 6, Comox RCMP arrested a 55-year-old man following a call to a residence on 26th Street in Courtenay. Paramedics attended to an 80-year-old woman in medical distress who ultimately passed away. In a news release, police reported the suspect was known to the victim.

Anousone Chang faces one count of second-degree murder and is in custody. The next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

