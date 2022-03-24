Courtenay Rotary aiming for Pie Day to take off at the Comox Valley Airport

Courtenay Rotary Pie Day set for April 1 at On The Fly Café

Courtenay Rotary Pie Day is coming up on Friday, April 1 at On The Fly Café located at the Comox Valley Airport. Photo submitted

Did someone say Pie Day?

The Courtenay Rotary Club is hosting Courtenay Rotary Pie Day on Friday, April 1 – no fooling around!

Anyone can call in pie orders to On The Fly Café at the Comox Airport, or just drop by their convenient pickup window for a freshly made pie. With Easter coming up they are offering a special turkey pie with homemade cranberry sauce and potatoes, plus many of their other meat or fruit pies.

The Comox Valley Airport Commission (CVAC) and On The Fly Café are honoured to be part of the second annual Courtenay Rotary Pie Day. They will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for easy and safe pickup.

With each pie ordered on April 1, On The Fly Café and CVAC will be donating two dollars to Angel Flight to help support their community efforts in the Comox Valley.

As a registered non-profit organization, its mission is to provide free air transportation to ambulatory cancer patients including children.

The organization is entirely volunteer-led with no paid employees. Pilots are experienced, and volunteer their time away from work and their families.

“The past two years have been very difficult for all in aviation and Angel Flight has been no exception; from an average of 115 flights per year we fell to just four flights in 2020 and then 35 in 2021. We were optimistic that things might return to a somewhat new normal in 2022,” said Jeff Morris, president and CEO of Angel Flights of B.C.

Customers can enjoy chicken pot pie, tourtiere, spinach and feta, shepherds pie with lamb, chicken curry, and pulled pork and mushroom pies.

On The Fly is also famous for its peach, apple, lemon meringue, mixed berry and gluten-free apple.

For more information, call the café at 250-890-7509.



photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com

