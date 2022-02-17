B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference, in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

COVID-19: B.C. employers no longer need to allow workers to work from home

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required

Employers in B.C. no longer have to allow workers to work from home whenever possible following a revision of a provincial health order.

The health ministry made the announcement Thursday (Feb. 17), noting that the move was meant to help employers transition their staff back into offices and workplaces.

Previously, the order had required employers to allow staff to work from home unless there was an “operational requirement” for staff to be on site.

All workplaces must still have COVID-19 safety plans in place and masks are still required.

“Many workplaces will be able to transition to in-person work again quickly…. others may wish to continue with remote or hybrid models,” the health ministry stated. “Workplaces and businesses are encouraged to choose the option that works best for them.”

READ MORE: B.C. lifts capacity, dancing restrictions but keep masks, vaccine cards in COVID fight

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Orange Shirt Society nets national minor hockey campaign to further reconciliation
Next story
Bogus Surrey modelling photographer to serve 2 years less a day for sex assaults

Just Posted

Black Creek artist Brian Scott created and sold a ball cap with a swastika painted on it. Photo via Facebook
Community enraged after Black Creek artist creates anti-Semitic hat

From far left: Nicholas Horel, Andrew Phillips, Noah Doeschner-Fretts, Katie Brown. Tournament Champions, Robot Skills Champions and winners of the Excellence Award. Photo, SD71
Comox Valley robotics teams dominate at Island competition

An American bushtit finds a meal. Photo by James Mackenzie
MARS Moments: Cherish the hidden world in your garden

Registration is open for the FGPC Comox Dragon Boat Festival. Photo supplied
Comox to host a dragon boat festival in June