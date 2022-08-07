The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire has been burning since July 29 (BC Wildfire Service)

Crews challenged on multiple flanks of Keremeos Creek fire

213 wildland firefighters continue to battle the blaze

It was a challenging night for crews on the Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton.

Winds caused turmoil on the northeast flank while the south flank saw spotting.

BC Wildfire says no structures were damaged overnight Saturday into Sunday, though.

Crews have been assigned to hold the fire to the north of the Highway 3 corridor and hand lines are being established along Olalla Creek Forest Service Road in preperation for planned ignitions.

More than 500 properties are on evacuation order and more than another 1,000 are on alert around the 5,903 hectare blaze.

Over 200 firefighters, 16 helicopters, and 42 pieces of heavy equipment are currently battling the fire.

READ MORE: Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek Fire continues to burn

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresPenticton

Previous story
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Next story
Evacuation alerts lifted while Nohomin Creek fire continues to burn

Just Posted

Governor General’s Award winner Darrel McKay is the current writer-in-residence at McLoughlin Gardens. Photo supplied
Governor General’s winner in residence at McLoughlin Gardens

Police are on scene at a resident in the 2600-block of Rydal Avenue in Cumberland Sunday (Aug. 7). People are asked to avoid the area. (Terry Farrell/News Staff)
‘There was shouting’: Neighbours told to vacate as police incident unfolds at Cumberland residence

Little Llama opened its doors in July. Photo supplied
Courtenay’s Little Llama offers Montessori method for kids

Moose stares solemnly off into the distance
Five amazing things about dogs: BC SPCA