Cumberland approves permit for next Bevan industrial site

Work is under way at the Bevan Road industrial site. Council recently approved a development permit for a second lot. Photo by Mike Chouinard

The Bevan Road industrial area is starting to take shape.

At a council meeting in late April, council approved a development permit for a lot that will contain two six-unit buildings that will be used for industrial warehousing at nearby 2799 Beck Rd., as well as a caretaker suite. The use complies with zoning for the area, and the site is covered by two different development permit areas, for environmental protection and for industrial.

The village developed the concept plan for the site with co-operation from Hancock Timber in 2019-20 and input from community stakeholders. The site is approximately 500 hectares and the largest piece of land available for industrial development in the Comox Valley. The concept plan takes into account protection of environmental assets such as the aquifer, Comox Lake and headwaters to Morrison Creek.

RELATED STORY: Bevan Road in Cumberland is Valley’s industrial future

RELATED STORY: Bevan Road water issues addressed for Cumberland council

Coun. Jesse Ketler supported the measures to provide a wildlife connectivity corridor in the area. She also referred to provisions for water protection and noted the importance of the infiltration galleries, which help transfer water.

“It’s important to be putting the water back into the aquifer,” she said.

She did have questions about water for fire protection and whether the site would be supplemented by a well. Staff confirmed the site will ultimately be on municipal water.

Members of council were pleased with the direction of the work for the site. This lot is the second to be developed as part of Bevan’s industrial area. Council approved a development permit for a new Tree Island Yogurt facility in May 2021.

“I’m just happy to see them ticking the boxes of the concept plan,” Coun. Sean Sullivan said.

The development permit allows the applicant to move through the subdivision stage for the site.



mike.chouinard@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cumberlanddevelopment