Cumberland police files hold steady, despite village’s growth

Comox Valley RCMP recently provided an annual update on case numbers for the Village of Cumberland. File photo

Even with significant growth in recent years, Cumberland’s crime numbers have not jumped significantly.

In some categories, numbers have even dropped a little, or as Coun. Sean Sullivan put it during a recent committee meeting, there are more people but is less crime. Cumberland has shown the largest percentage population growth among the three municipalities in the region.

The most recent crime statistics came courtesy of the Comox Valley RCMP’s Insp. Mike Kurvers and Staff Sgt. Troy Beauregard, who were appearing before council during a committee of the whole meeting on April 25.

“There’s not a lot of major crime that happens in the community,” Kurvers said.

From month to month, there has been no clear trajectory, though in some cases, some months were higher in 2019. Typically, the detachment has had more files during the summer months. For overall calls for service, there were 766 in 2019, 710 in 2020 and 693 last year.

“There is no real trend year to year,” Kurvers added.

He noted common types of calls included assaults, harassing communications and uttering threats. Traffic violations have been down slightly, to 73 in 2021 from 86 in 2020 and 83 in 2019. Some of this might be due, the inspector said, to greater visibility of the police in the community.

Council also wanted to know how much the RCMP was using office space the village has set aside for members while in Cumberland. Kurvers responded that the bike patrol does use it, as he highlighted an emphasis on community policing.

“I encourage them to walk the beat,” he said.

Mayor Leslie Baird said the community has been pleased to see the RCMP in Cumberland.

“I’ve heard around town that your presence is very welcome,” she said.



