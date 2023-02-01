Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man who allegedly threw a cup of cold coffee at two McDonald’s restaurant employees after being told to leave the premises. (Photo submitted)

Nanaimo RCMP are looking to identify a man who allegedly threw a cup of cold coffee at two McDonald’s restaurant employees after being told to leave the premises. (Photo submitted)

Customer who was asked to leave throws coffee at McDonald’s employees in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP share surveillance image of suspect

Nanaimo RCMP have turned to the public for help after coffee was thrown at McDonald’s employees and the case has since gone cold.

According to police, on Jan. 12, at 9:30 a.m., a person threw a cup of coffee in the direction of employees at the Bowen Road location.

The employees, who managed to avoid being splashed by the no-longer-hot coffee, told RCMP officers the alleged coffee-tosser appeared to have been sleeping at one of the tables in the restaurant. When an employee went over and knocked on the table to rouse him, the man took exception and started to swear loudly. That prompted a supervisor, who heard the commotion, to tell the customer to leave the restaurant, which is when the suspect threw the coffee and left the premises.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-9 with a medium build and short, dark hair. He was wearing a light brown jacket, dark baseball cap, and was carrying a black backpack. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-1280.

CrimeRCMP

