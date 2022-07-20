CVRD detects water leak for Black Creek

“We’re asking residents in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area to reduce their water use

The CVRD has issued a notice about a leak in the water system for Black Creek. Record file photo

The Comox Valley Regional District Engineering Department has identified a major leak in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water System. A portion of cement piping adjacent to the treatment plant has cracked and will require extensive repair.

“Our team noticed an unusually high consumption rate in the BCOB water system and ended up finding a major leak in one of our pipes,” says Kris La Rose, Senior Manager of Water/Wastewater Services.

A bypass will be installed while the pipe is being repaired. This should significantly reduce the amount of water available in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area, according to the CVRD.

“We’re asking residents in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area to reduce their water use and only focus on essential consumption,” says La Rose. “Our hope is to avoid an emergency Stage 4 level, and following these restrictions will help that greatly.”

As a result of the leak, the Comox Valley Regional District will be introducing a Stage 3 Water Restriction in the Black Creek-Oyster Bay area, effective immediately.

During a Stage 3 Water Restriction, no person shall:

Water a lawn or boulevard;

Fill or add water to a swimming pool, hot tub, or garden pond;

Fill or add water to or operate a decorative fountain at any time; or

Wash a vehicle, boat, or other equipment with water.

Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of August. During this time, water quality and cleanliness should not be affected. Traffic may be delayed in some portions along Regent Road in Oyster River, but only for short periods while the bypass carrier pipe is installed. For updates about delays, visit Drive BC.

The BCOB system provides water to approximately 2,200 residents, which is sourced from three groundwater wells and a river infiltration gallery. The CVRD drilled a third well in 2021 with the hopes it would produce enough water to meet current and future development requirements. However, capacity was less than expected, prompting future or upsized connections to be suspended until a fourth well can be installed.

Drinking water