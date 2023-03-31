Denman Cross Island-Island Trail set to expand

A 3.5 km section will consist of a 2.2 metre-wide gravel trail built within the East Road dedication

Construction for the section between Owl Crescent and the Gravelly Bay ferry terminal along East Road is set to begin in fall 2023. Photo submitted

The Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) has completed design work for a 3.5 km section of the Denman Cross Island Trail on Denman Island.

Construction for the section between Owl Crescent and the Gravelly Bay ferry terminal along East Road is set to begin in fall 2023.

“I am very happy that the province of B.C. continues to invest in active transportation, which has proven climate mitigation and health and safety benefits,” says Electoral Area A Director Daniel Arbour. “Thank you to MLA Josie Osborne for supporting this great investment in the Denman Cross-Island Trail.”

This 3.5 km section will consist of a 2.2 metre-wide gravel trail built within the East Road dedication. A permit has been obtained from the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure for the construction and maintenance of the trail within the road allowance.

The trail was designed to minimize tree removal and ecological impacts, however, due to limited space within the road allowance, a total of 12 trees will need to be removed for this project. The CVRD is committed to preserving natural landscapes, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by replanting trees and shrubbery annually and providing safe active transportation methods throughout communities.

To view the design and find more information about the Denman Cross Island Trail, visit www.comoxvalleyrd.ca/denmanCIT.



