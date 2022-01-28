Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)

Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

Fog should lift by noon for most regions, Environment Canada says

Environment Canada issued yet another fog advisory for inland, east and south Vancouver Island Friday morning, topping off a week of low-visibility conditions.

The weather agency says dense fog redeveloped throughout the region overnight and is expected to stick around in patches until noon. Near Campbell River and Powell River, the fog will continue through Friday night.

In addition, Environment Canada is also warning of localized black ice Friday morning.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” it says.

READ ALSO: British Columbians were back to restaurants in pre-pandemic numbers in late 2021

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater Victoriaicy sidewalks

Previous story
Cumberland considers 56-unit manufactured home plan
Next story
Human chain formed to help after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Just Posted

Comox Valley Child Development Association is one of 32 community organizations receiving a grant this year.
Comox Valley Community Foundation grant recipients announced

Cumberland council is considering permits for a 56-unit manufactured home park. Photo by Mike Chouinard
Cumberland considers 56-unit manufactured home plan

Environment Canada issues a fog advisory for much of Vancouver Island Jan. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Dense fog advisory comes with black ice risk for much of Vancouver Island

(l to r) Leonard Butt sculptures: “Uitwaaein” (paper mache) and “Castelos em Chamas: Castles on Fire (paper mache and mixed media)
Man is the theme of next exhibit at Courtenay art gallery