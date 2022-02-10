A group of people gather inside the d’Esterre Seniors Centre for a public meeting pre-pandemic. Black Press file photo

d’Esterre centre asking for $15,000 forgiveness from Comox

“Our nest egg is a little depleted right now”

Members of the d’Esterre Seniors Centre Association in Comox are asking council for a bit of financial relief following their elevator refurbishment.

At the Feb. 2 meeting, president Raymond Morin and vice-president Susan Toresdahl told council asked if the association’s $15,000 commitment towards the building’s elevator could be waived.

“Our nest egg is a little depleted right now … we would like to unfreeze the $15,000 on our books so that we can use it for operational necessities and have it go forward as part of our recovery plan,” said Morin.

The association set aside the funds as their commitment towards elevator renovations in partnership with the town that owns the seniors centre.

The pandemic played havoc with their operations as well as their budget, explained Toresdahl, who added they have two employees (a cook and a janitor) and continued to pay both throughout the height of the COVID shutdown.

Initial estimates for the elevator renovation came in between $80,000 to $100,000, however, following inspection of the shaft and hydraulics which were determined to be in good shape, just the electronic control system needed repair, which came in around $40,000.

Morin and Toresdahl said because of the work coming significantly under cost, they inquired if the town can cover the full cost as part of their landlord requirements.

Coun. Ken Grant asked if the matter could be referred to the operational budget process that council will examine on Feb. 22; the motion was unanimously approved.


