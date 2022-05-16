Early morning Courtenay crash sends cyclist to hospital

The driver of an electric bicycle suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a crash that closed part of Ryan Road early on the morning of May 16 (Monday).

At 4:12 a.m., frontline officers were called to a serious crash at the intersection of Ryan Road and Highway 19A in Courtenay. Officers believe that the driver of an electric bicycle failed to stop for a red light when it was struck by a silver sedan.

“Investigators are being assisted by Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services. The initial investigation suggests that speed and impairment may have contributed to this crash,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer with the Comox Valley RCMP.

The driver of the sedan was cooperative and remained at the scene. The driver of the electric bicycle suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Comox Valley RCMP at (250) 338-1321. If you wish to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.



